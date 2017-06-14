Dolphins compete in first swim meet of the summer
The Dolphins swim team competed in their first meet of the 2017 summer season on Saturday, June 3rd in Batesville, AR.
The Dolphins placed 2nd overall with a total of 351 points. Seven teams were present at the meet. Those teams include: Pocahontas Dolphins, Batesville Torpedoes, Mountain Home Hurricanes, Stone County Stingrays, Jonesboro Jets, Dart Frog Aquatics, and Greene County Gators. Results are as follows: Girls 8 & U 100 Yard Medley Relay: 2nd place: Ryleigh Stone, Brenley Shoe, Audrie Gann, Maria Coffman (2:10.58Y); 3rd place: Nora Gonzales, Mary Morgan Jansen, Lauren Olson, Raleigh Alphin (2:24.00Y)
