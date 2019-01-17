Courtside with a cheerleader ... Allie Barnes

Class: 2019

1) What do you like most about cheerleading? Do you have any particular unique or memorable moments since you’ve been cheerleading? A: I enjoy getting to spend time with the girls and being at all of the sporting events. One of my favorite memories was my sophomore year when we cheered at the 4A girls basketball state championship and the girls won.

2) If you could time-travel back to any particular date in history for one day, where and in what era would that be? A: I would like to live in the 80’s for a few days!

3) Which artist/band is currently on your playlist? A: Niykee Heaton, Brett Young, Russ, and Luke Combs

