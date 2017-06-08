Chester awarded 4A Coach of the Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK- Redskin Head Track and Field Coach Casey Chester was awarded the Arkansas 4A State Coach of the Year by the Arkansas Activities Association last week.

Chester recently led the Lady Redskins to a state championship, giving the ‘Skins their fourth track and field title in school history. A former Redskin star athlete, Chester was a key figure in the boys’ 1993 runner-up finish at state. He noted following their championship claim at the beginning of May, “It feels good. These girls have worked hard throughout the year and got a late start because they went so far in basketball. When that was over, they never asked for a break… never asked for any time to rest. They went right into track and started practicing hard… showing up every Sunday afternoon to practice. It’s just a great bunch of girls.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/