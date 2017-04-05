Busy week for the ‘Skins as they pick up 4 wins and drop

POCAHONTA S - Coming off a 4-3 win at Highland last Tuesday, March 28, the Redskins came home to host Melbourne Thursday afternoon in a doubleheader where they would rack up, winning the first game 14-1 and the second 8-3. Continuing the six-game week, the ‘Skins then traveled to Harrison to play in the Ozark Classic and topped Rosebud 12-2 Friday night before falling to Clinton 11-0 and Greenland 5-4 on Saturday.

Now 6-7 overall and 5-2 in conference play, the ‘Skins played exceptionally well last week overall with very consistent hitting as they appear to be coming into their element. Redskin Head Coach Dustin Eddington noted his satisfaction with how the team is coming along and stated, “We just hit phenomenal. We had six games last week and got down some by the weekend, which anybody would… but we played seven games total coming into the week and then played six more. I’m extremely proud of the way [the team] is playing and the way they’re working to get better everyday.”

