Bring on another title - Lady Redskins 4A state track champs

PARAGOULD- Just off the heels of a state basketball title, the Lady Redskins claimed yet another state title on Tuesday, May 2, when they took home first place at the 4A state track finals in Paragouldmarking their fourth track and field championship in school history and first since their back to- back titles in 1995-96.

Lady Redskin junior and defending 300-meter hurdles state champ, Natalie Toney, claimed her second straight title in the 300-meter hurdles Tuesday (47.95) as well as claiming state champ in the long jump (16-09) and the 100-meter hurdles (16). Toney placed third in the triple jump at 32-02.50.