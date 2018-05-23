Blaze 8U team wins tournament

Paragould- Last Saturday, May 19, the Blaze 8U girls softball team competed in the May Mayhem Tournament at Rotary Fields in Paragould where they went undefeated and placed first in their division. Back row left to right: Coach Krystal Duncan, Jordan Ballard, Fallyn Hand, Elliot Hogard, River Duncan, Emma Conway, Leona Winslow, Coach Kent Winslow and Coach Jordan Ramirez. Front row left to right: Selena Ramirez, Ally Winslow, Jayna Lindquist, Lexee Swann, Brayleigh Carter, Ashtyn Bradley

