‘SkinswinbigoverHighland

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins had a big night Friday night before the large crowd at Schoonover as they defeated the arch rival Highland Rebels 48-16 with an all-around solid performance. With everyone healthy now heading into the end of the season and the state playoffs, Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty noted last week the fact that he’s beginning to see the team reach their peak level performance- wise. In no case was it more evident than Friday night.

“It’s always good to beat your rival,” stated Baty Monday afternoon. “I tell you what, just the level of enthusiasm right now among our football team is something I’ve really noticed. They seem very excited about going out and playing football this time of year. A lot of times, that’s not always the case. Those are things I’ve noticed as a coach… some teams want to be playing this time of year and some don’t, and I really feel like these guys are excited to be playing.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/