‘Skins go 2-1 over the week

POCAHONTAS – The Redskins picked up two more wins over the week to move to 4-3 in extended summer league play.

The `Skins hosted Corning Tuesday afternoon, June 5, where they defeated the Bobcats 16-3. On Monday, they traveled to Riverside where they would defeat Riverside 7-1 and then fall to Tuckerman 7-1. Pocahontas will next host Riverside on June 12.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/