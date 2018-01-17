What’s old can be new again ...

Arkansas has an abundance of abandoned houses and buildings. And our state is not alone - empty buildings are everywhere.

This is a vast country with lots of room for new, mostly metal warehouse-like buildings. It’s probably cheaper to build new rather than update old buildings – especially if you aren’t looking to build esthetically pleasing, brick and stone structures that were the norm in years gone by. Thankfully, many people do love the old structures that are a lot more appealing, intricate and ornate than a metal building and opt to turn historic old buildings into new venues – such as shops or apartments.

Our own downtown area is a case in point. Several old buildings have been renovated and put to use as apartments, guest houses, museums, a restaurant and so forth. And some continue as original businesses. Dr. Pat Carroll and others have undertaken a big project to keep our downtown vital and growing.

