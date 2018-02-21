We can do more than “thoughts and prayers”...

With the latest school shooting where 16 students and one teacher were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., still in the “thoughts and prayers” of legislators, now is the time for them to do something.

Even the students from the school are asking the government to please “do something about guns” and planning walk-outs and marches to remind lawmakers that its time for gun reform.

