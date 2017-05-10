The water receding but woes continue

By Anita Murphy

Our city, county and state officials are to be commended for their quick action to avoid loss of life and property in the flooding last week that displaced and continues to displace many families. Their actions by evacuating much of East Pocahontas on Sunday and Monday was the right decision. Diligence in monitoring the situation, keeping the public informed and traffic out of the flooded areas were also critical safety precautions at the height of the flooding. As the floods recede and life continues much the same for most of the residents of Pocahontas, the reality of the horrible devastation and clean up begins for the affected families, business owners and farmers.