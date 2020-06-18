United States Supreme Court rules that LGBT and Transgenders can sue for discrimination

Another big landmark in the American culture war has arrived. Up until last week, Arkansas and twenty-seven other states had chosen not to give any protection against discrimination to the LBGT or transgender community. Now they have to. Along with religion, race, age, disability, sexual orientation and transgender status are now protected under Federal law. Now employers who are hiring and firing employees cannot consider these traits.

On Monday the Supreme Court ruled that LGBT and transgender people can sue for discrimination. Justice Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote the opinion. He was joined by Justice Roberts and the Court’s four liberal justices, while justices Kavanugh, Alito and Thomas dissented. The final vote was 6-3.

Justice Gorsuch based his decision on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/