Superstitions and more ...

My late mother-in-law was born in 1914 and raised on the Cache River along the Monroe and Prairie County line. After getting married at age 22 she and her husband moved across the river to farm the rich bottom lands near the river. Their only child was born in 1940. To visit her family, who still lived on the other side of the river, she simply secured her infant son between her knees in a boat and paddled across the river, climbed the bank and walked to her parent’s house. The family fished the river and were familiar with the sights and sounds of the area.

When the river flooded, they moved to higher ground, tying the furniture to the ceiling so it wouldn’t get wet. When the water went down, they moved back into the houses. The family ended up moving away from the river in the 1950s when the father-in-law-to-be-that-I-never-knew started working at other jobs before landing a position with Riceland Foods in Wheatley. He later managed grain dryers in other towns including Weiner and Dumas before his premature death in 1965 at age 5

