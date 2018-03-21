State Capitol Week in Review

LITTLE ROCK – The legislature completed its special session after addressing all of the issues on its agenda.

The bill that garnered the most attention will require pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) to be licensed by the state Insurance Department.

Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate contracts between health insurance companies and local pharmacies. Since the beginning of the year, local pharmacists have been hit hard by reduced reimbursements from the managers.

Neighborhood pharmacists testified at legislative hearings that in some cases they were not even getting paid enough to cover the cost of filling prescriptions.

