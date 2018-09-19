She said, he said ....

The confirmation vote of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh seems to be moving forward in spite of the recent allegations from a woman, who has since come forward publicly, that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were both high school students – she was 15 and he 17 – which Kavanaugh denies ever happened. A classmate of his who the woman says was also present has backed him up.

Later Monday, it was reported that the accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, and Kavanaugh have been invited to testify before the Judiciary Committee on Monday.

As of Wednesday, Dr. Ford has not consented to appear until an FBI investigation is done.

Of course there are defenders on both sides. Some say the timing is suspect. Some have suggested that because this happened a long time ago the accuser’s memory may be flawed or that she is only cooperating with the Democrats trying to derail the confirmation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/