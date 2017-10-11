Now is the Time for Tax Reform

Anxiety. Frustration. Anger. These are just a few of the emotions that Americans feel when it comes time to prepare their taxes.

It is easy to understand why. The federal tax code is extremely complex and, instead of becoming easier to navigate, it has only become more cumbersome, growing nearly three times its length since 1984.

At a time when half of the country is living paycheck to paycheck, Congress can provide relief and help middle-class families get ahead by reforming the bloated and out-of-control tax code.

As I visit with Arkansans about tax reform, I consistently hear they want a tax code that is fair and simple. With over 70,000 pages in our current tax code, they currently deal with the exact opposite of that. It is ridiculously complicated.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/