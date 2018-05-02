In the news: Voter ID law

Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin’s Office released the following statement regarding a judge’s ruling Thursday ordering an injunction against the state’s voter ID law during the primary election:

Secretary Martin is an adamant proponent of voter ID. Presenting identification is required for almost all facets of American life. Securing the integrity of our electoral system is vitally important. Changing the rules in the middle of an election is irresponsible and creates confusion for voters. It is our job to uphold the law and to conduct a secure election. We strongly, but respectfully, disagree with Judge Gray’s opinion and are appealing this decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

