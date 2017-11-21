In the news ... Speed limits

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has opened a public comment period for raising the speed limit on Arkansas Interstates and highways. The period lasts until Dec. 13.

From their website:

“Since the repeal of the National Maximum Speed Law in 1995, the authority to establish speed limits on state highway systems has rested with each of the individual states. During the 2017 Regular Session of the Arkansas State Legislature, the 91st General Assembly passed Act 1097, authorizing the Commission to increase the speed limits on controlled-access highways to 75 miles per hour (mph) ‘upon an engineering and traffic investigation.’ This Act also increased the maximum allowable speed limit on all facilities other than controlled-access highways to 65 mph.

“The Arkansas Department of Transportation conducted engineering and traffic investigations and considered crash histories, speed trends, highway design, and other states’ practices for rural freeways, urban freeways, rural multi-lane highways and other rural highways.

