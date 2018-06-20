In the News .... concern for the children

Many voices have joined the chorus about the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. - Mexico border.

The practice, which Attorney Jeff Sessions says is used as a deterrent for illegally crossing the border, has stirred up both sides of the issue and has been called inhumane and cruel and harms the children no matter what type of facility they are housed in. “It’s the act of separating the parents from the children... It does not represent American values,” said Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus on FOX & Friends.

