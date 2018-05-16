In the news: Check and double check

We are reading about dark money spending to influence the Arkansas elections - especially the Court of Appeals race and an Arkansas Supreme Court seat.

Dark Money is defined as funds given to nonprofit organizations— and include 501(c)(4) (social welfare) 501(c)(5) (unions) and 501(c) (6) (trade association) groups—that can receive unlimited donations from corporations, individuals, and unions, and spend funds to influence elections, but are not required to disclose their donors.

But we’re also getting direct mail about local elections. Since there is little or no regulations regarding political direct mail advertising, its up to recipients to check out anything negative that is contained in the ad.

One recent mailer from an outside group contained misleading photos and reported several items as facts regarding the local wetdry petition. One wonders why this organization from a northeast Arkansas town would be interested in squelching a petition circulating in our county to get the wet-dry issue on the ballot.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/