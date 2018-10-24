In the news....

Although ballots have already been printed, Issue 1 is dead.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that Issue 1, the lawsuit limit and court takeover amendment, was unconstitutional and the votes will not be counted. From the Arkansas Times: Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce had ruled earlier that the proposal, referred by the legislature, was unconstitutional

“logrolling” in that it included four separate amendments for voters on limits on legal fees and damages in lawsuits and changes in how court rules are made, taking from the Supreme Court to invest more power in the legislature. Major corporations, nursing homes and medical groups had pushed the measure onto the ballot. A new term limits proposal will also not make the ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled. A challenge of the term limits (Issue 3) was on two separate questions: the signature sufficiency of petitions and whether the ballot title was misleading.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/