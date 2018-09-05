In the news ....

State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson, of Benton, has resigned from the Arkansas Senate after he was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.

According to news reports, Hutchinson, a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, federal prosecutors allege he used campaign funds from 2010 to 2017 to pay for personal expenses and tried to hide the expenditures by falsifying campaign finance reports.

