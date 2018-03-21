IN THE NEWS....

Tuesday, the first day of Spring, was wet and cold. Those hoping for more spring-like weather during the annual school spring break have been out of luck so far. Maybe it’s sunny down on the beaches for those lucky students who are spending their spring break there.

As I have lamented before, we didn’t have spring break when I was in school, but that was then. Times change. Schools change. Time marches on whether we like it or not.

Our schools have become targets for extreme violence with loss of life in school shootings, but we’re also seeing an increase in bullying. My granddaughter, a 5-year-old kindergarten student has been a victim of bullying. We can blame it on social media, video games, movies, television, broken homes, mental illness or whatever. But the truth is people are angry, selfish and don’t seem to care about societal norms or how to treat each other. Are we not teaching our children the Golden Rule?

