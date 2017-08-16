In the News ....

It was announced on Monday that Frank Broyles, legendary Arkansas Razorbacks football coach had passed away at the age of 92.

He presided over the Razorbacks during its golden years and according to news reports, he led the Hogs to seven Southwest Conference championships and a 22 game-winning streak in the early 1960s. The Razorbacks had an undefeated season in 1964 and a shared national championship.

