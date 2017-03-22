MLK now has his own holiday
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:33pm News Staff
By Anita Murphy
Senate Bill 519 that will eliminate the dual holiday status of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee was signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The governor had made separating the holiday a part of his agenda for the Legislative session and had actually testified before the House committee.
The measure passed with overwhelming support in both chambers.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/