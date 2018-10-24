The Maynard Gang

Any outdoor person who has been housebound for a long period of time can identify with the enjoyment I experience when I am able to take excursions to the county seat and the “good old boy” enclaves at Maynard. On Monday evening I savored not only the vension roast, blackeye peas with fat pork, potato soup, cornbread and pumpkin, cherry and pecan pies but the wit and repartee of friends of long standing. At lunch on Monday I had a most enjoyable conversation with Charles Brandon Johnson of the Pitman community. We share an interest in local history and genealogy. Reminiscing about his high school years at Maynard, Charles recalled five or six Johnson classmates none of which were related to him. I can identify six different Johnson families and have a distinct sense that there are others that I cannot call to mind.

