The Maynard Gang

September is a transitional month. Summer begins to give way to autumn. Labor Day ushers in the full force of political campaigns. Dove season is the first event in the hunter’s year. It is time to sow turnips.

While recognizing the accuracy of the preceding statements, none of the above represents to me the primary significance of the month. Squirrel hunting and September are to me synonymous.

