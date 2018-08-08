The Maynard Gang

The Wilsons were one of the founding families of the Brakebill Community. Benjamin “Hawkeye” Wilson brought this family here in 1840 from Calhoun County, Alabama.

Three Wilson brothers were en route to Texas and stopped at Fourche River because the river was in flood stage. Benjamin liked the looks of the Fourche valley and stayed. The other brothers went on to Texas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/