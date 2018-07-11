The Maynard Gang

Having told hunting and fishing stories about the Palestinians ad infinitum, it is perhaps time for a different genre of expression. I shall attempt to reproduce conversations that our people may have had in previous generations. With no disparagement meant, their words, pronunciations and attitudes will be presented as “frank and back actual” as I remember them.

Greetings were a fertile field for “good ole boy” vernacular. “Come in Gary you look peeked if not plumb porely.” “Sam, you look like you’ve been rode hard and put away wet.” “Steve, you’ve laid out with the dry cows again and don’t look plumb focused.” “Faron, look at them new ‘overhalls,’ you must have tuck off a load of fat hogs.” “No, ‘Doc,’ I have sold my possum hides.”

