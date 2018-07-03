The Maynard Gang

My father averred that Palestine was the only rural community he ever knew where tying the horse or mule team in the field and going to the river was normal behavior. There were three signal events that would cause an immediate departure to Fourche River or Mud Creek. Yellow suckers, redhorse and flathead catfish were the cause of the piscatorial excitement.

Yellow suckers, the correct name of which I have learned is golden redhorse, ascended up the tributary creeks of the Fourche and Eleven Point Rivers in March and early April to spawn. When they “shoaled” on gravel bars they were accessible to gigging. Prior to that, if the creeks were clear, they could be grabhooked. An explanation is no doubt needed for the uninitiated.

