The Maynard Gang

Before leaving the Mock family commentary, I have remembered an anecdote that begs for inclusion. Since it involves uncle Jim Shivley and uncle Elias Mock, readers with deep Randolph county roots will expect it to be choice indeed.

Uncle Jim was campaigning for county office in the Palestine and Brakebill communities where both my ancestors and Susan’s have lived for one hundred eighty-six to two hundred-three years. He reported to Maynard patriarch uncle Elias Mock that he had been well received and was encouraged about his prospects. The rejoinder that he received was both terse and accurate. “Shore you were treated well. Them people are good stock and mind their manners, but they won’t vote for ye. They are too heavy Campbellited.”

