The Maynard Gang

Before resuming our travelogue commentary of the pioneer families of the Fourche River Valley, another subject compels attention. The passing of Judy Cannady, the daughter of Alfred and June Mock Kerley, caused me to reflect on the founding family heritage of this couple.

A Fourth of July celebration at Fourche de Thomas (present day Columbia - Jarrett) in 1821 showcases the “first family” status of Al and June. Jacob Shaver led a military parade and the barbecue dinner was under the supervision of Peyton Pitman, Matthias Mock and William Jarrett.

