The Maynard Gang

The sayings of yesteryear offer insight into the Upland South culture that was the identity base of the founding families of Randolph County. They denote generations of experiences as our Scotch-Irish, English and German forbears moved from the southern Atlantic Coast westward with the advancing frontier.

Most of the “old sayings,” common with those of us reared in rural Randolph County originated in pioneer backwoods experiences. A few have origins from our ancestors in the British Isles. Others are known only in certain communities. Palestine, Vernon, Ingram, Attica and Brakebill were especially fertile fields for pithy and jocose commentary. We shall present some of the more noteworthy.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/