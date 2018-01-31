The Maynard Gang

My across-Fourche neighbor, Benny Jarrett, is an astute observer of the local scene. Well he ought to be, since the Jarrett family has lived on the same Fourche Valley land since 1820. Payton Jarrett, Dickie and Jenny’s daughter, is the seventh generation on the land.

Reviewing and assessing last week’s column, Benny concluded that the glowing description of the verbal proficiency of your humble scribe and the erstwhile Justice Hagood might be a prelude to a run for high office. In my case, I can barely walk let alone run. Also, I am not at all sure a Democrat could win in the present Arkansas political climate. Many well meaning friends who have backslid into Republicanism have urged my conversion. My answer is the same as Melton Long gave to his brother Hubert when Hubert urged him to give up smoking. “I’m afeared hit would set up somethin’ else.”

