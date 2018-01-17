The Maynard Gang

Unable to come up with any one topic worthy of a full column, a number of brief anecdotes and characterizations will be set forth. Humor will be emphasized rather more than erudition or profundity.

First, let us address a subject of much weight and heft. Erstwhile Siloam township pedagogue Gary Hagood has one of the best vocabularies that I have encountered in the hinterlands. He also possesses an exalted and irreverent sense of humor. Friend Hagood is both a savant and a raconteur and on one of his more cerebral days, bids to be a member of the cognoscenti.

