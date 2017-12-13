The Maynard Gang

Cross cultural comparisons are often confusing and highly amusing. Having lived for a while in Rockford, Illinois and having dealt with many newcomers here, I remember some classic examples. Since about 1970, there has been quite a southward migration from northern cities seeking a simpler or safer lifestyle.

Some have adjusted well and acclimated themselves to a different culture and a markedly different mind-set. As Bemiss Poore once observed, others have taken guidance from a Whole Earth catalog, bought a Troy- Bilt tiller, prepared to raise rabbits and “live off the land.” Harsh reality soon “sets in.” I will never forget the man who applied for a Maynard school bus driving job.

He explained that he had bought a small hill farm and “wasn’t making much money yet.” As we used to say, if his only dependence was a bus driver’s salary and revenue off his hill farm, he would do well to “make a cornbread livin’.”

