The Maynard Gang

Reminiscences and nostalgia comprise this week’s subject matter. We shall remember some of the Maynard area’s key players and their contributions. Outdoor experiences we would like to revisit will also be described.

Many deceased habitues of a series of Maynard Cafe’s and the Maynard Pitch Parlor warrant fond remembrance. Others still living but unable to attend our gatherings also need to be characterized.

Spirited teasing, almost always good natured, has been elevated by some of the regulars to the level of “the art of the amiable insult. Someone “from off” who witnessed some of our exchanges would think we were “about to fight.” It is something of a sporting contest to determine who has the best of the daily verbal jousting.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/