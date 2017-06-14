The Maynard Gang

We will continue a review of sayings, customs, morès, and cultural lifestyles for one more column. Choosing what to include is quite difficult. Manners is a good place to begin. Children “disputing the word” of parents or any older person simply was not tolerated. Even young adults would not familiarly address senior citizens by their first names unless given permission to do so.

They were taught to refer to them as Uncle or Aunt or Mr. or Mrs.

