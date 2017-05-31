The Maynard Gang

Remembrance of yesteryear can be an unending topic that could easily reach boredom levels. Yet, a few more examples of how our people used to live, think, and talk seem worthy of inclusion.

The prevalence of “old sayings” and clichés in daily discourse was a noteworthy characteristic of our previous generations. My mother, Vival Condict Seawel, my grandfather Jake Condict, my Uncle Rufe Elkins, and my Aunt Virdia Seawel McMillon used these verbal devices to flavor their observations on a daily basis.

When someone was doing well they were said to “be in tall cotton”. Many hill farmers, as did my father had a small patch of hillside cotton. Also, many hill families went to the “bottoms” to pick cotton to make enough money to get through the winter months. The quality of a cotton crop was a very meaningful part of their lives.

