The Maynard Gang

By Harmon Seawel

This week’s column will open with an account of a major riparian adventure. The participants were prominent river scholars from Attica, Jarrett, Maynard, Stokes, and Supply.

Travis Alphin decided to take his classy new pontoon on its maiden river voyage. A choice set of rural savants was enlisted for the journey. Gerry ad Cody Alphin, Harmon and Chester Seawel, Charles Jarrett, Albert Ray, and Ralph Glisson met Travis at the Black River bridge in Pocahontas on the morning of April 18.

