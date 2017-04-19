The Maynard Gang

This week’s column will conclude our listing of Civil War soldiers buried in Randolph County. Probably less than half of them have been established. Time permitting, I will attempt to do further research. Appointments on Fourche, Black, and Strawberry Rivers and numerous Black and Current River old natural lakes may make the process quite drawn out.

James R. Phillips, a Union soldier in the 117th Ill. Inf., USA is buried in the Phillips Cemetery. This cemetery is within Old Davidsonville State Park.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/