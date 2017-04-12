The Maynard Gang
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 1:53pm News Staff
by Harmon Seawel
“Only at Maynard” is an expression frequently heard at the Maynard Café and Pitch Parlor. It has many antecedents, not all of which are suitable for the Star Herald.
Bill Swindle interrupting a Maynard School Board meeting by bidding the rest of us to listen to a fox chase is one of the more noteworthy. Another is the oft repeated tale of the exasperated “drummer”
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/