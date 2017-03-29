The Maynard Gang

Before resuming our Fourche River travelogue, I want to comment on one of our community’s cultural attainments. Susan, Terry Foulks, and I attended “The Foreigner” Saturday evening at The Downtown Playhouse. Both the décor and the performance were outstanding. Kudos to Jake Foster and Mike Dunn for their financial support and to Kelly Grooms and all the performers for their skill and dedication.

Many of my generation will remember the Playhouse as the Imperial Theatre. Rural Randolph Countians who came to Pocahontas to “trade” on Saturday would sometimes attend the “picture show” as a special treat. The word “movies” was not used.

