Life is a Journey ...

The evening dinner at 202 East Church Street was good old down home country food. Excited to try for the first time ever, not black-eyed peas, but sure enough real American Indian food - Anasazi beans which were found in many of the cliff dwellings there in Mesa Verde in the four corners area. The Indians grew the beans in high altitudes on dry land soil. Though they also grew other beans, these are perhaps the most tasty and are just beautiful.

The grands and I went to see the cliff dwellings and what a scary drive by car to even get up there. They were, to be sure, beautiful beyond imagination and even though the air was thin, it was fresh and the scent of sage was sweet in the gentle breezes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/