Life is a Journey

Sometime later, Ralph was working on a combine that was boiling hot.

He went to loosen the radiator cap and the boiling water burned him severely. He suffered badly. Neighbors began to tell Mable that Ralph was losing his mind, poor man

, I think it was from much pain, but they convinced her to put him in a mental hospital and there he stayed until Cubert’s parents, Cecil and Verena, went to Kansas to get him and brought him home with them. Young Cubert had heard them talking about all this and was a bit afraid of his grandpa when he arrived. He watched him closely. Ralph did eventually recuperate and returned to Kansas to Mable.

