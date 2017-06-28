Life is a Journey ...

Ralph moved the family back out to their homestead. Mable didn’t really want to go back for now she liked living in town. But then maybe she feared the worst, knowing what Ralph’s plans were already. For he took out a loan on the homestead they had labored and toiled so hard to get. That and everything they owned - machinery all! And he bought the 160 acres across from them making 320 acres. Ralph bought a brand new wheat drill, wheat seed and fuel all on borrowed money and planted all their ground to wheat.

Ralph had been a very proud man just then, but well, there was a great harvest the first year. Everything was lovely for the second harvest too. Life was good. Vernon helped with all the work by now and he kept on buying his car part by part - motor, radiator.

