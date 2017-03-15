Life is a Journey

March came in 1927 and onto the pages of history so did my mama, so inventive they named her Reta March!

I saw the name on the back of many old family photos and never thought about it when I still had her here with me - as to the spelling then or why and when they changed it. It was certainly before I was born for my dad insisted I be named for mama, which was Rita. I presume they may have misspelled it back then but now I’ll never know for sure. We should ask questions while we have parents with us.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/