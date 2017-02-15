Life is a Journey

When we came to Arkansas all those years ago - 45 to be exact - it had been Red’s dream to live as people once had years before. His dream had become our nightmare as we were pulled away from our reality. I had gone to an outhouse before, but it had not been my outhouse. Now, at last, I had my very own. Yes, it was several yards from the house. True enough, it was me who had said, “Let’s sell the trailer with my pink bathroom (that I was soon sorely miss and mourn). Let’s just move into the old house and fix it all up.”

