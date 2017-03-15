I was going through my online checking account and as I scrolled I kept noticing what appeared to be an asterisk beside some of my transactions. After 10 minutes of me trying to distinguish what the asterisk meant and a 20-minute conversation with 3 different people at the bank, I discovered it was a piece of dirt on my computer screen. Ooops...

Yesterday I got finished with my appointments and came home a little early for a nap. I was expecting FedEx to show up at any time with my Walmart order so I figured it wouldn’t be a long nap. I had just got to sleep and heard a truck pull up. I just laid there thinking they would leave it on the porch and go. I heard what I thought was the truck then the back opening then a loud commotion and what sounded like a semi starting and moving. I’m lying there thinking how can Walmart possibly make money by sending a semi to deliver cat litter? After a few more minutes and no footsteps on the porch, I got up to see they were dropping off his bulldozer. Ahhhh. makes sense now.

