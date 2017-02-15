Yesterday while getting mom ready for her Valentine Pageant, we were trying to pin her corsage on her. The dress material was thin and it was heavy and not wanting to stay up. Stephanie told the lady doing it, “You can just pin it to her fake breast and it will stay put.” The lady who had been fighting with the flowers took the corsage off and decided to switch sides. Mom, who had been silent up to now, all of a sudden grabbed her left breast with both hands and said, “Now, you know this is my real boob, right?” Ooops...

